Walmart slaying suspect faced earlier 'road rage' allegation

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County prosecutors on Wednesday were given until next Monday to file formal charges in a local man's fatal shooting in the parking lot of the northside Walmart.

If 32-year-old Tyler Christopher Abrams of Muncie isn't formally charged by that time, he would be released from the Delaware County jail. That isn't considered likely.

Muncie police have indicated they have surveillance video that shows Abrams approaching Samuel L. Gillum, 34, of Eaton, at 8:44 p.m. Saturday outside the Walmart at 4801 W. Clara Lane,

Gillum — who was accompanied by his wife and pushing a cart after shopping in the store — was shot in the head as he returned to his vehicle, He was later pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Abrams fled from the shooting scene, investigators said, and was captured less than 30 minutes later about a mile away, along the 2000 block of North Nebo Road.

Detectives are continuing to try to find any sort of link between Gillum and Abrams. The suspect was preliminarily charged with murder, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm.

On Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said there was no apparent indication the men were acquainted.

At the time of his latest arrest, Abrams already faced a total of four charges in two cases pending in Muncie City Court.

In a case filed in March, he is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury over allegations he shut a car door on a woman's arm during a reported "road rage" incident in November 2021.

The battery count is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

In the other City Court case, filed in January 2021, Abrams is charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self.

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital police reported Abrams struggled with officers after he was found in a fitness center at the hospital on Dec. 17, 2020. A loaded handgun was found in his backpack.

In June 2021, the Muncie man was found guilty of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury in Delaware Circuit Court 1.

In that case, he had been accused of attacking a former roommate near the Ball State University campus on Aug. 4, 2019. Witnesses said Abrams slammed the other man to the ground and bit his face.

A hearing on a request to revoke Abram's probation in that case was held July 20. Judge Marianne Vorhees has scheduled a review hearing for Oct. 12.

