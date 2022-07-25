Walmart is spending $150 million on store upgrades across Wisconsin, including Milwaukee locations

Workers affix new trim to the Walmart store in Fond du Lac. The store is one of 28 Walmart stores in Wisconsin that are getting upgrades as part of Walmart's nationwide store remodeling program.

Walmart plans to invest $150 million to update and remodel 28 of its Wisconsin stores, including several in the Milwaukee metro area.

The expanded and remodeled stores promise to bring additional jobs and an updated shopping experience for customers to each location, Walmart said in a statement.

The store investment is part of Walmart's continuing effort to use its brick-and-mortar presence across the U.S. as a central piece of its strategy to offer multiple ways to shop for consumers.

The store investments will be made with a number of the company's newest initiatives in mind, including delivery and membership options, as Walmart seeks to differentiate itself in a fiercely competitive retail marketplace that is under extreme pressure as a result of the highest inflation in 40 years.

“Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or pick up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders," said Shane Bourk, regional general manager for Walmart, in the statement. "These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

Walmart has 5,342 retail locations across the U.S., including its Sam's Club warehouse stores.

Inflation hits Walmart profits

Meanwhile on Monday, Walmart lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, citing surging inflation on basics like food that is forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.

That behavior is forcing Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, to step up discounts on general merchandise items like home furnishings and electronics to move inventory.

Walmart’s shares fell nearly 9% in after-hours trading Monday.

Walmart said its namesake U.S. division is expected to report comparable sales excluding fuel to be up 6%, higher than previously expected, but the mix is more heavily weighted toward lower-margin food and consumer basics. Walmart is slated to report quarterly results next month.

“The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a statement.

McMillon said the company is expecting more pressure on general merchandise in the second half of the year. However, Walmart said it is encouraged by the early signs for sales of back-to-school supplies.

Walmart said that during the second quarter, the company made progress reducing inventory, managing prices to reflect certain supply-chain costs and inflation, and reducing storage costs associated with a backlog of shipping containers.

“Customers are choosing Walmart to save money during this inflationary period, and this is reflected in the company’s continued market share gains in grocery,” the company said.

As a result, adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year are expected to decline around 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively.

Store remodels part of ongoing strategy

Walmart is the nation's largest retailer, posting U.S. sales of about $460 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. Amazon is second with about $218 billion in U.S. sales in 2021.

Walmart's store investments are designed around the strategy of making the stores the centerpiece of an ever-evolving business model.

"When complete, many remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and express delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours," according to the Walmart statement. "These new conveniences will also make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers. Walmart+ benefits include free shipping with no minimum, free delivery from stores which has a $35 minimum, a discount on fuel and select prescriptions..."

Here are the stores in the Milwaukee area that are scheduled to be remodeled:

401 E. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee.

3355 S. 27th St., Milwaukee.

411 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee.

15205 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin.

1220 Theil St., Hartford.

1515 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend.

In addition to the Milwaukee area locations, stores in Appleton, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Sturtevant, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Beaver Dam, Madison, Sun Prairie, Baraboo, Watertown, Chilton, Portage, Beloit, Delavan, Jefferson, Wisconsin Dells, Monona, Onalaska and Rhinelander are included in the remodeling plans.

According to Walmart's statement, the remodeling plans include:

Refreshed interiors and exteriors, including new paint and new signs.

Remodeled restrooms.

An added or remodeled "mother's room," a comfortable, private room for mothers who are nursing.

Increased numbers of self-checkout lanes as well as staffed registers.

Expansions of departments such as summer merchandise for year-round access to seasonal products.

Updated vision centers.

The introduction of Walmart Pay, a touch-free payment option.

The sign at the Walmart store in Fond du Lac.

Walmart invested $3.3 billion in store upgrades for the fiscal year ending on Jan. 31, 2022, as according to its annual report.

The company has 83 Supercenter locations in Wisconsin. It also operates 10 Sam's Club stores, four discount stores and two neighborhood markets in the state.

The company said it employs more than 34,000 people in Wisconsin.

