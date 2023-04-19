Walmart stabbing suspect crashes into students in Thousand Oaks

One student was killed and at least four others were injured after a car crashed into them in Thousand Oaks, California, officials told CBS News.

The students were leaving Westlake High School when they were struck by the vehicle, which flipped over, trapping the driver inside, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

A 15-year-old boy died. One of the injured is in critical condition and one in moderate condition. Two others suffered minor injuries. Two female students, ages 14 and 16, and another 15-year-old male student are among the victims.

The driver was wanted for allegedly stabbing a Walmart employee in Simi Valley earlier in the day, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement. The stabbing victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

Photo of the suspect's overturned car after crashing into students near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The suspect left the store before police arrived, though witnesses were able to tell police that his white Toyota Camry was missing a front bumper and identify the vehicle's license plate number.

The suspect then traveled to Camarillo, where he was involved in a domestic incident, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's office.

"The motive for the attack in Simi Valley is yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing," the Simi Valley Police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," the Conejo Valley Unified School District said in a statement to staff and students.

