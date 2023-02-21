Walmart still has Presidents Day deals on Samsung, Apple and Eufy—shop today's best discounts now
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Presidents Day 2023 might be over, but the federal holiday's savings are still rolling. Today, Walmart has tons of extended Presidents Day deals available, meaning you can score massive discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best discounts while you still can.
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
►Mattress deals for Presidents Day 2023: Save on Mattress Firm, Saatva and Casper
►10 best Presidents Day sales: You can still save at Amazon, Lowe's, Zoma, lululemon and more
Featured Walmart Presidents Day deals you can still shop
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The newest installment in The Legend of Zelda series comes out soon, but the latest game in the historic franchise, Breath of the Wild, is on sale right now at Walmart. If you take advantage of the deal today, you can score the award-winning Nintendo Switch title for just $39.99—which is $20 down from its original $59.99 price tag. For even more Zelda, pre-order the game's highly-anticipated sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can play it as soon as it releases on Friday, May 12.
Beautiful 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer by Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore is known for her career in Hollywood, but her line of Beautiful appliances shouldn't be slept on. We love her Beautiful air fryer and her stand mixer is on sale today, as its $129 price tag is now just $89.10 at Walmart. If those savings aren't enough, the kitchen appliance has 12 different speeds for all your mixing needs and is completely dishwasher safe.
Top 10 Walmart Presidents Day deals you can still shop
Sealy Medium Support Memory Foam Standard Bed Pillow, 2 Pack for $34.99 (Save $24.01)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
Beautiful 5.3-Quart Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $89.10 (Save $39.90)
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $129 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) from $169 (Save $180.99)
Eufy Clean WetVac WR21 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Mop for $199 (Save $150.99)
Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)
Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160P LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)
Walmart Presidents Day TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV for $98 (Save $46)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $118 (Save $30)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $448 (Save $80)
Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160P LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $2,187.30)
Walmart Presidents Day laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $129 (Save $30)
onn. 11.6-Inch 64GB Tablet Pro with Keyboard for $169 (Save $30)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $979 (Save $220.99)
Walmart Presidents Day tech deals
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $129 (Save $50)
Walmart Presidents Day toy deals
Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokemon GO Tins for $14.97 (Save $5)
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $25.97 (Save $14.03)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $75.98 (Save $24.01)
UnlocX 4-in-1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $77.99 (Save $42)
Walmart Presidents Day clothing deals
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Cozy Jams Baby & Toddler Girls Pajama 4-Piece Sleep Set for $9.99 (Save $9.99)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Lands' End Women's Down Maxi Winter Coat for $131.23 (Save $158.72)
Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas from $189.99 (Save $202.01 to $208.01)
Walmart Presidents Day kitchen deals
The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit Plastic Modular Storage System for $19.96 (Save $5.02)
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $29.88 (Save $5.10)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $44.97 (Save $5)
Beautiful 5.3-Quart Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $89.10 (Save $39.90)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $157.97 (Save $42.02)
Walmart Presidents Day gaming deals
Shop video game deals at Walmart
Walmart Presidents Day beauty deals
Calvin Klein 3.4-Ounce Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $35.60 (Save $40.40)
Coach for Men 2-Ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $39.99 (Save $45.01)
Walmart Presidents Day vacuum deals
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine for $59.99 (Save $9.01)
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $98 (Save $51.99)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins for $199 (Save $150)
Eufy Clean WetVac WR21 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Mop for $199 (Save $150.99)
Walmart Presidents Day home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $25 (Save $44)
Safety 1st Grow and Go Sprint All-in-One Convertible Car Seat for $139.98 (Save $30)
Levoit Air Purifier PlasmaPro 400S for $170.10 (Save $119.89)
Whalen Furniture Kellum Media Fireplace Console for TVs from $198 (Save $101)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $229.99 (Save $40)
Dyson Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A Purifier for $599.99 (Save $200)
Walmart Presidents Day mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $17.56 (Save up to $32.52)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Queen Mattress for $149 (Save $30)
Linenspa 8-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $169 (Save $128)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Queen Hybrid Mattress for $965.13 (Save $933.87)
Shop mattress deals at Walmart
Walmart Presidents Day furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Hyper Tough 20-Inch 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest and Cabinet Combo with Riser for $99 (Save $51)
Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart with Drawer and Storage Shelves for $139 (Save $50)
Costway 36-Inch Electric Fireplace Wall-Mounted Heater for $219.99 (Save $211.01)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $379 (Save $80.99)
Shop furniture deals at Walmart
Walmart Presidents Day fitness deals
Pooboo 3-in-1 Foldable Exercise Bike from $169.99 (Save $60)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $397 (Save $200)
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $497 (Save $302)
Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide
All the best Presidents Day sales: 80+ sales at Samsung, Amazon, iRobot and Kate Spade
Amazon Presidents Day sale: The best Amazon deals on Apple, Lego, Winix and Waterpik
Best Buy Presidents Day sale: Save big on video games, TVs, headphones and more
Wayfair Presidents Day sale: 40+ best deals on Kelly Clarkson Home, Nautica and more
Samsung Presidents Day sale: Major savings on smartphones, tablets and appliances
Presidents Day mattress deals: 20 best mattress sales at Mattress Firm, Saatva and Casper
Presidents Day appliance deals: Shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe's and more
Presidents Day TV deals: The best sales at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
Presidents Day furniture deals: 12 best sales at Wayfair, QVC, Amazon and West Elm
Presidents Day laptop deals: Save on MSI, Samsung and HP
When was Presidents Day 2023?
Presidents Day 2023 was yesterday, February 20. The federal holiday always falls on the third Monday in February.
How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?
Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.
What stores offer extended Presidents Day 2023 deals?
If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching.
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart's Presidents Day sale is still live: Shop deals on Nintendo, Eufy and LG