Walmart store remodels in the Carolinas include new merch and modernization

The disruption of remodeling at Walmart in Indian Trail is over.

It’s the latest Charlotte-area store to hold a re-grand opening showcasing a new store layout, checkout lane changes and new in-store digital features.

The Walmart Supercenter at 2101 Younts Road debuted its finished makeover on Friday. It’s the 11th Walmart store in the Charlotte region to have had a major makeover, according to the Arkansas-based retail giant.

The Walmart Supercenter in Gastonia at 223 N. Myrtle School Road also completed its renovations with a grand reopening Nov. 3. None of the stores were closed during the renovation projects.

It’s all part of the big-box retailer’s over $9 billion investment in upgrades at more than 1,400 store across the U.S. over the past two years. Walmart declined to share its investment for Charlotte or North Carolina.

“Each store is designed to deliver a more modern shopping experience,” Hunter Hart, senior vice president of Walmart Realty, said in a company blog when 117 remodeled stores across the country held grand re-openings on Oct. 30.

Updates include pharmacies moved to the front of stores with new private screening rooms and interactive displays with QR codes for more product information. All remodeled stores also offer pick-up, delivery and express delivery in less than two hours, according to Walmart.

Walmart store remodels include department displays so customers can touch and feel products, as well as use a QR code for more information.

Remodeled Walmarts around Charlotte

Walmart has completed 11 of 15 store remodels in the Charlotte region, including Indian Trail and Gastonia, with these re-grand openings held over the past five months:

▪ Walmart Neighborhood Market stores: 11530 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, and 8322 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte, both opened in June; and 3905 Concord Parkway S., Concord, in August.

▪ Walmart Supercenter stores: 1830 Galleria Blvd., Charlotte in June; 150 Concord Commons Pl. Sw, Concord, and 1116 Crossroads Drive in Statesville, both in October; 175 Highway 274, Lake Wylie, S.C., 3240 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, and 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, all in August.

Digital touchpoints throughout the store showcase products and services Walmart offers online using QR codes and digital screens. For example, in Walmart’s Pets area, a customer may scan the QR code to find more dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service or have a 20-lb. bag of kibble delivered.

What customers can expect

Not all store remodels are the same.

For example at Lake Wylie, the pharmacy was moved to the front. At the Galleria Boulevard store in Charlotte, the vision center was renovated while at North Tryon Street, an immunization room was added and the customer service desk was expanded.

Other improvements in the Charlotte region stores and across the state include:

▪ More self-check-out lanes and updated registers.

▪ New digital menu boards in the deli section.

▪ New displays, signs and LED light fixtures.

▪ Freshly-painted interior and exterior.

▪ Updated restrooms and room for nursing mothers.

▪ Store layout changes to allow for new and expanded merchandise in every department.

▪ Locally-inspired murals painted by an area artist.

Part of Walmart’s $9 billion updates at over 1,400 stores nationwide includes a Community Mural Project, Indian Trail shown.

Walmart has added other customer shopping options, too. On Nov. 10, Walmart began offering sensory-friendly hours from 8-10 a.m. daily at all locations following a pilot program started this year. Expect TV walls to go to static images, radios turned off and lights lowered, where possible.

Walmart has over 62,000 employees in North Carolina.