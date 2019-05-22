Walmart Takes Huge Discounts Off Tires for Memorial Day

From Popular Mechanics

Walmart announced a Memorial Day Savings Event and, luckily for auto enthusiasts, it includes big savings on new tires and many other automotive-related products. With savings of up to 40 percent off whether you order online or purchase in the store, now could be the time to get some fresh rubber for your car or truck.

The event includes brands such as Sumitomo, Kumho, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Continental, meaning that there should be a selection of tires for just about every car. Even lawnmower tires are included on the list. Inventory may vary from store to store, so we'd suggest ordering online.

Walmart locations equipped with an Auto Center can help with mounting and balancing of the tires as well as other automotive maintenance services such as oil changes, battery service, and wiper-blade replacement. If tires or other parts are ordered online, Walmart offers free shipping to your local store.

Other automotive products that are part of the savings event include motor oil, spark plugs, cleaning products, car audio components, and garage accessories. The savings event is on now through Memorial Day, and more information about what products are available can be found on Walmart's Savings Center website.

