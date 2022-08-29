Walmart Takes Massmart Private to Revive S. African Business

Janice Kew
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. plans to take Massmart Holdings Ltd. private and will promote the unit’s chief operating officer to head of the company as it prepares to renew its focus on South Africa.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The global retail giant plans to buy all of the shares it doesn’t already own of Massmart for 62 rand ($3.65) apiece, a 53% premium to the last closing price, and delist the company from Johannesburg’s main bourse. Jonathan Molapo, who joined Massmart in January as COO will take over as chief executive officer a year after he joined the company. He replaces Walmart veteran Mitchell Slape.

Walmart is preparing for increased competition amid press reports that Amazon.com Inc. is planning to expand into Africa’s most-industrialized nation. Taking Massmart private may help Walmart cut costs and invest in the company that owns brands including Makro and Builders without the scrutiny that comes with being a public company.

“There is no question that Amazon is going to intensify competition in the market,” Slape said at a briefing on Monday. “We’ve been working hard to build our e-commerce business over the last few years. We think we’ll have a very competitive, very interesting offer for our consumers and you’ll see more of that in the coming months.”

The stock jumped 45% at the close in Johannesburg, paring its loss for the year to 3.3%.

Walmart has been exiting low-growth markets and concentrating on partnerships or stakes in local participants. The company has sold Asda in the UK, Seiyu in Japan and its Argentina operations.

“Basically, all markets outside of the US, they haven’t made an imprint,” Evan Walker, money manager at 36ONE Asset Management Ltd. in Johannesburg, said referring to Walmart. “It’s going to be interesting to see if they come out now very aggressively against other retailers from a buyer perspective.”

Slape, who has worked for Walmart for 27 years, was sent to arrest a slump in profit at the Johannesburg-based company. Under his leadership, the company has cut jobs, shut its Dion Wired chain, disposed of underperforming Masscash stores and stopped selling fresh food in household-goods chain Game.

Slape “has made substantial progress towards the goals he set out and leaves the business in a far more sustainable state,” said Alec Abraham, an analyst at Sasfin Securities in Johannesburg. “I think this is particularly true in the vitally important online strategy.”

Still, Game is struggling, even after the broad cost cuts, and the broader business has faced a string of difficulties ranging from pandemic-induced supply chain problems to a week of deadly South African riots a year ago.

Widening Loss

Massmart on Monday also reported a first-half net loss of 1.1 billion rand, widening from a loss of 1.09 billion rand a year earlier. The company also has 14.9 billion rand of debt as of Dec. 31, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

COO Molapo has held various leadership positions in South Africa and internationally and was most recently the CEO of Astron Energy Ltd. His most significant retail experience has been developing retail forecourts at gas stations.

Molapo’s appointment as COO was “from the very outset, part of a carefully thought out succession planning process,” Massmart Chairman Kuseni Dlamini said on a briefing with reporters. This followed a local and international search, he said.

Walmart bought a majority stake in Massmart in 2011 for 16.5 billion rand. The purchase came under scrutiny from competition authorities and Walmart had to make various development commitments in order to get the deal passed. Still, as majority shareholders, Walmart’s new offer won’t be subject to regulatory approvals, Slape said at the same briefing.

Walmart “are excited about the future of Africa and the potential that it represents,” Slape said. “They take a long-term view, they’re a long-term holder.”

(Updates with closing share price in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates Portfolio: Top 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks in Ray Dalio’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bridgewater Associates’ returns and performance, and go directly to read Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates Portfolio: Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975. The premier asset management firm delivers unique insight and partnerships […]

  • Nike is still ‘the dominant brand’ in footwear, analyst says

    Stifel Sports & Lifestyle Brands Analyst Jim Duffy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the back-to-school season, rising inventory, athletic footwear trends, sneakers from Nike and Under Armour, consumer spending, and the outlook for retailers.

  • NC exec: Jobs will be lost in NC if Biden lets China in the back door again

    Cabinet-making businesses like ours in NC and across the US will be devastated if China is allowed to cheat the system again. | Opinion

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although no investor is infallible, Warren Buffett's incredible track record speaks for itself. It's why everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors waits on the edge of their seats to find out what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying, selling, and holding.

  • Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium

    Massmart Holdings Ltd (OTC: MMRTY) bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Also Read: Walmart Struggles With Store Manager Crisis Despite Attractive Pay; Wants To Attract Job Seekers Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, Walmart had to provide increased fina

  • Apollo to Lose Control of Lumileds in $1.3 Billion Debt Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management LLC is set to lose control of a lighting components firm it owns after the company reached a deal to reduce its debt and filed for bankruptcy, as it grapples with supply chain constraints exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-

  • Walmart makes offer to buy out rest of S.African retailer Massmart

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Walmart Inc has launched a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the remaining 47% of South African retailer Massmart it does not already own, valuing it at a premium of over 50%. Shares in Massmart surged 46% after the company announced the news on Monday, as its Chairman Kuseni Dlamini said the offer seems "fair and reasonable." The world's biggest retailer had acquired a 51% stake in Massmart in 2010 for $2.3 billion, an investment that was seen as an outlay to use South Africa as a base to grab a share of the so-called 'Africa growth story.'

  • Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Whether they are selling burgers, pizza or pancakes, major U.S. restaurant chains are short-staffed – and they expect to stay that way. Staffing at IHOP and at Applebee's Grill + Bar chains, both owned by Dine Brands Global, is currently at about 90% of 2019 levels - the status quo for at least the past four quarters, Chief Executive Officer John Peyton told Reuters, calling it "the new normal." Now they are putting employees where they are needed most, using technology to plug gaps and adapting to post-pandemic consumer habits that favor kiosks, delivery and drive-thrus over cashiers at registers.

  • Stocks Trim Declines as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell and Treasuries slumped as traders recalibrated their expectations in response to the Federal Reserve indicating that it will continue to raise interest rates to tamp down on inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Ame

  • Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'

    Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions after a federal judge allowed a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect. “I do think it’s a blessing in disguise for Democrats," said Morgan Jackson, consultant to powerful North Carolina Democrats like Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    If a 6%-plus yield sounds good to you, then you'll want to jump on these two energy stocks while you still can.

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unsurpassable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced companies with unmatched innovative capacity are screaming buys following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Dow closes down 1,000 points and Nasdaq falls 3.9% after Fed chief Powell warns of pain to households in inflation battle

    U.S. stocks close with big losses Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will continue its inflation battle until it falls back to around 2%.

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows

    Most investors consider stocks to be in a bear market when they're down at least 20% from the most recent high. Are we in a new bull market or just a bear market bounce? Prior to this year's sell-off, the most recent bear market occurred in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 81% and 90% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Have you noticed there are some beaten-down growth stocks that appear more valuable than the market gives them credit for? Steven Cohen of Point 72 Asset Management and James Simons of Renaissance Technologies have been buying up shares of some growth stocks that peaked last year and have been beaten mercilessly ever since. James Simons of Renaissance Technologies started a new position in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by purchasing around 14 million shares during the second quarter.

  • U.S. stock futures sink following Friday’s Wall Street rout

    U.S. stock-index futures plunged Sunday, after Wall Street sank Friday following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the fight against stubborn inflation would continue, and be painful.

  • 2-year Treasury yield hits one of highest levels since 2007 as bond selloff continues

    Bond yields are continuing to rise on Monday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes last week of a pivot toward less aggressive rate hikes.

  • 10 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession. If you want to read about some more cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession. The average savings of daily Americans are drying up as the United States economy slows down. […]