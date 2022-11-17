Walmart or Target? Here’s Where Most People Will Be Shopping This Holiday Season

agrobacter / Getty Images

‘Tis the season of shopping and sales, and many Americans will be flocking to their favorite stores in the coming weeks on the hunt for great deals and perfect gifts. Christmas brings out the holiday elf in everyone, but inflation has made it a little harder to budget accordingly. Maybe that’s why the majority of people will shop for the holidays at Walmart this year.

Walmart and discounts seem to go hand-in-hand. With well-stocked clearance aisles and constant rollbacks, shoppers are sure to find a good deal any time they shop, but especially during the pre-holiday sale season. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that a quarter of Americans prefer to do their holiday shopping at Walmart, whereas only 9% chose Target as their favorite. If you’re not sure where to do your shopping, here are a few reasons why you should give Walmart a shot.

Walmart+

If you’re a frequent Walmart shopper, it may be worth the money to subscribe to their Walmart+ membership. Members can take advantage of free shipping on all online orders as well as free delivery from the store to your home (on orders of $35-plus). This can be especially useful if you tend to buy groceries from Walmart or if you need something urgently but are unable to go out immediately to get it.

Simply log into the app on your phone or visit their website to do your shopping, and select the delivery option. There are numerous exclusives available only to Walmart+ members, in addition to earning Walmart rewards and streaming with Paramount (Paramount+ Essential plan only). Shoppers can get all of this and more for either $12.95 monthly or a yearly price of $98.

Deals for Days

Walmart’s “Deals for Days” is more than just a Black Friday sale. For the majority of November, Walmart is unveiling weekly deals on everything from toys to kitchen appliances to clothing. Although this event started on Nov. 7, there are still two sale events left before “Deals for Days” ends, including their Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 28. But don’t wait too long. When it comes to Black Friday deals, Walmart+ members get a seven-hour head start to online events, plus more great benefits.

Toy Wishlist

Not sure what to get the kid(s) on your list? Walking down the toy aisle can be daunting, especially if you’re an adult with no clue what you’re looking at. Have no fear; Walmart’s Toy Wishlist is here in print and online. Walmart compiled 500-plus of the most sought-after gifts for the 2022 holiday season, including Marvel action figures and LEGO sets. You can search for gifts by age or by category depending on what you’re looking for.

And if you get the paper version in the mail, let your little one flip through it and mark the things they’d like.

