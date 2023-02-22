Walmart theft suspects are arrested after two car chases

Feb. 22—Spokane residents were apprehended for suspicion of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local Walmart after running out of gas from two discontinued car chases.

Deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a theft in progress at the Walmart in Pullman, when suspects were allegedly seen fleeing from the store with more than $1000 in merchandise, according to a media release.

Pullman police found the suspected vehicle driving northbound in Colfax traveling more than 80 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone near Colfax schools, stated in the release. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but their attempts failed, and the Sheriff's Office terminated the pursuit as the vehicle drove northbound on U.S. Highway 195 out of Colfax.

Deputies checked U.S. 195 and located the suspected vehicle parked and unoccupied on Washington State Route 271 near milepost 7.5 between Rosalia and Oakesdale, according to the release. They later found the suspected vehicle stopped because it had run out of gas.

Officers discovered a man hitchhiking east of the vehicle on S.R. 271 who matched the description of the suspect from the Walmart theft. The Sheriff's Office arrested 41-year-old Corey Ness under suspicion of second-degree retail theft, stated in the release.

While leaving the scene, deputies arrested 55-year-old Tamia Kimball who attempted to flag down a patrol car for a ride, according to the release. She was arrested for alleged second-degree retail theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and eluding.

Both Ness and Kimball were transported to the Whitman County Jail, who will make their first appearance Tuesday in Whitman County Superior Court, the release stated.