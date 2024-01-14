Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for under $270 and more

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

If it’s time to upgrade your home theater system, Walmart TV deals are a great place to start looking. While TVs have gotten dramatically cheaper over the years, you’re still going to be dropping at least a triple-digit number on a new one. Thankfully Walmart TV deals cut quite a bit off the price tag. Below we’ve collected LED, QLED, OLED, HD and 4K TVs from Walmart. These comes from all sorts of brands, so check out the full list. If you want to brows for yourself, here’s a link to all of the TVs for sale at Walmart.

Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV — $268, was $338

One of the best TV brands for value, Hisense is worth checking out, particularly with its Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV. A great size for the price, you get all the benefits of a 4K resolution along with HDR and Motion Rate support. The latter means you won’t have to worry about motion blur while you play a game or watch fast-moving action or sports. Plus, get access to the best of Roku, including the free Roku channel while using this TV. Also, the TV works with Google Assistant and Alexa so it’s easy to use and control your TV and other smart home devices.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV — $398, was $528

Vizio

V-Series TVs from Vizio are quality LED TVs. It doesn’t have any next-gen technology like QLED or local dimming. The technology it does use has been perfected though. It uses full array backlighting, so everything on the screen will be lit uniformly — no dim sections. It has a powerful AI processor that helps upscale FHD content into 4K. The processor can also tune the contrast of individual pixels to give you the clearest image it can. It can also work with Dolby Vision content and HDR10+.

LG 70-inch 4K TV — $498, was $648

LG

For a large TV at a steep discount, consider this 70-inch TV deal from LG. It includes premium features to enhance your viewing experience. For example, there’s a “Sport Alert” feature that will give you live updates on the scores of ongoing games that you follow so you can choose the best game to watch at any given moment. Gamers, on the other hand, will enjoy the built-in LG game optimizer and dashboard, which includes Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The LG 70-inch 4K TV is powered by AI from the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame — $1,949, was $2,999

Samsung

The Samsung Frame is a truly unique TV. When you’re not using it, you can display slideshows so crystal clear they look like framed pieces of art. The TV does this by having a very high quality QLED display, a matte setting and a mode that reduces glare on the screen. It’s very thin so it’s easily mountable on a wall, and you can customize the bezels to match the other framed artwork in your home.

Samsung 85-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV — $2,798, was $3,499

Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / .

One of the best QLED TVs, Samsung’s QN90C Neo QLED has top-of-the-line HDR, gorgeous colors, and fantastic features. Our Samsung QN90C review also raved about the TVs improved paneling and overall screen upgrade from the prior version (which suffered at the hands of the anti-glare tech used at the time). Notably, the major “con” in the review was the price, which is considerably lowered now with this deal. The other con, if you’re curious, was a somewhat subjective negative opinion of Samsung’s Tizen OS. This TV excels at what you want TVs to excel at.

Other Walmart TV deals we love

