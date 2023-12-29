Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospitals between 2017 and 2021. Photo courtesy cpsc.gov

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A vendor selling products through walmart.com issued a recall because its high-powered magnetic ball sets have been proven to be an ingestion hazard.

JoyBuy Marketplace on Thursday recalled magnetic ball sets that it sold exclusively through walmart.com, according to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Listed online as "Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks," the product was recalled because the balls fit within CPSC's small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted, the statement read.

According to the statement, the high-powered magnets, if swallowed, can attract to each other and form a blockage in the digestive system, resulting in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The 5-millimeter, multicolored balls come in sets of 216. An estimated 4,240 sets were sold from February 2022 through April 2023.

According to CPSC, consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact JoyBuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products and receive a full refund.

There were no reported incidents or injuries associated with this product. CPSC estimated 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospitals from 2017 through 2021. The organization said it is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of high-powered magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Consumers can contact JoyBuy at 302-426-4543, by email at oversea-service@jd.com or online at walmart.com/seller/16214.