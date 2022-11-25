Two Virginia Beach Walmart stores receive threatening phone calls; police investigating

Two Virginia Beach Walmart stores received threatening phone calls Friday.

A Virginia Beach Police Department tweet shared around 12:30 p.m. said an employee at the Walmart located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, in Salem Crossing, took a threatening phone call and evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution.

Less than two hours later, police tweeted that another Walmart located at 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd. received a threatening call.

Police believe both threats to be unsubstantiated, but are investigating.

In response to the threats, there will be “enhanced police visibility” at all Virginia Beach Walmarts on Friday, police said.

According to the tweet, police are working with the FBI to identify and locate the caller.

The Friday after Thanksgiving Day, known as Black Friday, is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com