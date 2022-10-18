Is Walmart (WMT) a Good Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices - particularly now when the euphoria dissipates and corporate earnings appear to matter once again. Try to spare some time to check the fund's top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Leaven Partners mentioned Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1962, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a Bentonville, Arkansas-based multinational retail corporation with a $356.5 billion market capitalization. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) delivered a -9.21% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -9.21%. The stock closed at $131.37 per share on October 14, 2022.

Here is what Leaven Partners has to say about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"In our last quarterly letter, I briefly mentioned that the consensus estimates for corporate profits appeared to be a bit too sanguine. I referenced a Reuters article that reported, as of June 17, Wall Street expected S&P 500 earnings to grow by 9.6% in 2022, which was up from 8.8% in April and from 8.4% in January. That tune began to change at the end of July and accelerated in August and September, as major players, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), has recently issued profit warnings and/or have withdrawn guidance. In response, Wall Street has altered its outlook: lowering third-quarter profit growth to 4.6%[2] from 7.2% in early August and slashing full-year profit growth to 4.5%."

Our calculations show that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was in 67 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 60 funds in the previous quarter. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) delivered a1.40% return in the past 3 months.

In October 2022, we published an article that includes Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in 10 Best Inflation Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

