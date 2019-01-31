Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.00% and 2.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2018. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $95.83, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 1.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 19, 2019. In that report, analysts expect WMT to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $139.30 billion, up 2.23% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. WMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, WMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.75, which means WMT is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



