Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $93.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 19, 2019. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $139.30 billion, up 2.23% from the year-ago period.

WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $514.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.28% and +2.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, WMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.14, so we one might conclude that WMT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

