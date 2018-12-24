Walmart (WMT) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $85.82, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 7.48% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 19, 2019. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $139.30 billion, up 2.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $514.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.82% and +2.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, WMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 3.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

