Walmart worker accused of using stolen personal info to make purchases

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
Apr. 8—SALEM, N.H. — A woman who worked in the electronics section of the Walmart in Salem surrendered to local police Tuesday morning after criminal allegations emerged that she stole personal information from at least nine people.

According to police records, Yanelkis Rodriguez, 27, of Salem, Massachusetts, is charged with nine counts of identity fraud and seven counts of theft.

An arrest warrant by Det. Joshua Dempsey explained police received a report of possible embezzlement or theft on Jan. 22 by a third party vendor at Walmart on North Broadway.

Police said Rodriguez worked for the vendor company, which is contracted by Walmart's corporate offices.

Rodriguez is accused of using stolen identities to open new accounts — totaling 14 fraudulent transactions during a single week at the end of January.

Police said Rodriguez would open accounts for new phones, typically iPhones, and activate them under fraudulent names before taking them from the store.

Each account was opened under the name of someone from a different state with no relation to Rodriguez, according to police. She is also accused of using credit card information and running credit reports on the victims.

The total theft under what investigators are calling an embezzlement scheme was more than $15,000, police said.

Dempsey said he identified nine victims, all of whom have been fraudulently charged for purchases of phones and phone plans.

Investigators said their efforts revealed Rodriguez was using a website developed to sell personal and bank account information.

Records show that Rodriguez answered to the warrant for her arrest Tuesday morning before being released on personal recognizance bail. An arraignment date will be scheduled in Rockingham Superior Court.

