Walmart worker filmed children in store bathroom, Alabama cops say. He’s been indicted

An Alabama man has been indicted on 53 charges after police accused him of filming minors in a Walmart bathroom.

Ethan Richardson, a 25-year-old employee at the Walmart in south Cullman, was first arrested in February after he was accused of using his phone to film a minor while on duty, McClatchy News previously reported.

Cullman Police spokesperson Adam Clark told WBMA in February that officers were at the Walmart on an unrelated call when someone approached them about a recording device being used by Richardson.

Clark told McClatchy News that Richardson had been using his personal device to film a minor inappropriately.

Richardson was terminated by Walmart, WBMA reported, and police said Richardson was charged with production and possession of child pornography, but more charges may be brought.

On May 5, Richardson was indicted on 53 charges, police said.

“All charges stemmed from a prior arrest and investigation,” police said.

The indictment, obtained by AL.com, said the felony charges ranged from producing pornography with minors to aggravated criminal surveillance.

Police said Richardson had filmed 19 minors, as young as 2 years old, in the bathroom of the Walmart “for the purposes of sexual gratification,” according to the indictment, AL.com reported.

Cullman is 50 miles north of Birmingham.

Walmart employee filmed child pornography in store while working, Alabama cops say

Man used ‘lifelike’ baby doll in stroller as he stole from Walmart, Tennessee cops say

‘Sweet lady’ dies when she’s hit by a car in Walmart parking lot, Georgia police say

Two men get into argument in Walmart, then one shoots the other, Texas sheriff says