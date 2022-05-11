Walmart worker punched by woman who stripped naked and peed on floor, Georgia cops say

A woman struck a Walmart employee multiple times before stripping off her clothes and peeing on the floor of the Atlanta-area store, according to Georgia authorities.

The 40-year-old woman faces battery and other charges after being accused of attacking several workers during an expletive-laden tirade last month inside the Walmart on Pavilion Parkway in Fayetteville, police wrote in a news release.

Officers were called to the store April 29 around 6:30 a.m. on a report of public indecency.

The bizarre outburst started with the woman asking employees for “prophylactics” while using foul language and throwing items as she ran through the store, police said. One employee told police the woman hit her several times in the arm with a closed fist.

She continued behaving in a “violent and tumultuous manner ... by running around, throwing batteries and also yelling in an obscenity manner,” according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

She later “took her clothes off and urinated on the floor,” witnesses told police.

The woman continued shouting and banging on the door, even as an employee escorted her out of the store, police said.

She was arrested and booked on two counts of simple battery, disorderly conduct and public indecency. The woman remains in the Fayette County Jail on unrelated charges as of Wednesday, May 11, online records show.

Fayetteville is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

