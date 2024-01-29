Walmart worker reportedly shot while confronting shoplifter at store in Pineville

A Walmart employee was shot in the leg Sunday night at a shopping center in Pineville when confronting an alleged shoplifter, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC TV reported.

Jonathan Alan Smith, 32, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor larceny for allegedly attempting to steal chicken by not scanning it during self-check-out from the Pineville-Matthews Road location, the station reported.

The Pineville Police Department did not respond to requests for comment from The Charlotte Observer.

Medic reported that it took the shooting victim to Atrium main campus with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.