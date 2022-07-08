Walmart worker saves baby from hot car as ‘intoxicated’ mom shops, Louisiana cops say

Louisiana police are crediting a Walmart employee with helping save a newborn baby who was left unsupervised in a hot car, police say.

Slidell Police Department was first notified of the situation around 10 am July 7 when they received a call about a visibly impaired woman with her child in the Walmart parking lot, according to a release from the department. Upon arriving at the scene, police were unable to locate the woman, but witnesses confirmed to police that she left in a gray Honda Odyssey minivan. The woman was later identified by police as Ashley Kennedy, a 37-year-old from Minden, Louisiana.

About an hour later, police received another call from a Walmart employee who identified Kennedy who walking around the store “highly intoxicated” without her child, the release says.

Police rushed to the scene and located Kennedy in the store and the infant left in the parked minivan covered in a blanket, according to the release. After forcibly entering the vehicle, officers found the vehicle “extremely hot,” and they noted that the car’s air conditioning unit was blowing hot air. The baby was rushed to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“If it was not for the alert Walmart employee and the quick actions of our officers, this incident would have resulted in the death of this young two-week-old,“ Police Chief Randy Fandal said in the department’s release. “As terrible of a situation this was, it could have been a lot worse.”

The baby has been placed in custody with The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

It was later discovered that Kennedy was also involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the day.

Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail. She faces charges for cruelty to juveniles, third offense driving while intoxicated with child endangerment, hit and run and improper child restraint, police say. Kennedy will be transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail soon.

