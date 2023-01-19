Walmart worker stole from registers 3 times a week, pocketing $20,000, Texas cops say

Over the course of nine days, a Walmart employee stole more than $11,000 from the Texas store’s cash registers, authorities said. Then investigators learned she had been stealing for months.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Spring on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a news release. The store’s asset protection team had reported a theft and identified a female employee who was believed to be responsible.

Authorities said the woman admitted to stealing from the registers “at least three times a week.” She pocketed about $20,000 since November, officials said.

The worker was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of felony theft, according to the release. She’s being held on a $1,000 bond.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Jan. 19.

Spring is a suburb about 25 miles north of downtown Houston.

Walmart theft leads police to 37 pounds of marijuana in car trunk, Georgia cops say

Young teens kidnap woman while stealing SUV outside Walmart, Pennsylvania police say

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot as they unload groceries, Illinois cops say