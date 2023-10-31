Walmart workers chase man accused of stealing guns into woods behind NY store, feds say

A man has pleaded guilty after federal officials said he stole guns from a Walmart in New York and fled into the woods as employees chased him.

The 30-year-old from Troy, New York, was accused of stealing six firearms and pointing a weapon at an employee pursuing him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York said in an Oct. 27 news release.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to one count of theft from a licensed firearms dealer, which carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to a plea agreement.

McClatchy News could not immediately reach the man’s attorney.

At around 1:20 a.m. on May 10, 2022, the man broke into a closed Walmart in Glenmont, New York, wearing a black ski mask and black sweatshirt, officials said in the plea agreement.

He used a fire extinguisher to shatter a glass display case containing firearms and grabbed five shotguns and one rifle, according to the document.

Officials said he dropped one gun inside the store as he fled toward the woods behind the building, with Walmart employees chasing him.

When he realized the employees “were following him with cell phone cameras,” he pointed one of the guns at them, the plea agreement says.

Eventually he dropped the firearms and fled the scene entirely, officials said. When police arrived, they reported finding the five guns, as well as the ski mask and sweatshirt with his DNA on it.

Hours later, the man returned to the woods to get the guns, but police had already taken them, according to the plea.

He was indicted in April and originally pleaded not guilty before later reversing that plea, according to the agreement. He’s expected to be sentenced in February, officials said.

Walmart did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Glenmont is about 5 miles south of downtown Albany.

