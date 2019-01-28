Walmart's best new Valentine's Day treats to give and get this year

While the traditional candy conversation hearts won't be in stores this year, we're positive your Valentine won't mind getting some of these addicting Walmart treats.

New Hershey's Lava Cake Kisses feature a gooey chocolate core that's covered in dark chocolate and wrapped in heart-covered pink foils. New Sour Patch Kids Conversation Hearts come with updated messages like friend zone, Bae and LOL. And, the Ferroro Rocher Mega Grand is a chocolate ball that's filled with more chocolate — it's as big as your head!

Walmart is also offering several fun candy bouquets online and in-store. Our favorite is the all Reese's bouquet, but other stand outs include adorable offerings from Skittles (the "vase" is made with boxes of the candy) and M&M's.

Check out the gallery below of Walmart's most exciting Valentine's Day treats from Reese's, Hershey Kisses, Lindor and Cheez-Its.