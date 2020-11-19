Walmart's Black Friday 2020 deals are about to kick off: Here's what you need to know
Ready or not, here comes the holiday season—but with a whole new look. Normally, Black Friday remains true to its name with tons of sales kicking off the day after Thanksgiving both in-store and online. This year, however, retailers are switching up their game plan in a big way. Take Walmart, for instance. The mega-store's annual discount bonanza came earlier than ever for 2020—and lucky for you, we have all the juicy details.
When does Walmart start Black Friday?
Instead of its customary 24 hours of post-Thanksgiving price drops, Walmart is hosting three separate sales events this year that will allow customers to save big on everything from electronics to furniture, the first of which kicked off on November 4. Even more discounts are set to drop on Wednesday, November 11 and Saturday, November 14, with a final push the night before Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 25). The store will also be closed on Turkey Day.
What time does Black Friday start at Walmart?
The next big event, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 11, will begin online at 7 p.m. EST, while the third will go live on November 14 at 12 a.m. EST. The final set of deals will launch at 7 p.m. EST the night before Thanksgiving. Stores will open up at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.
The best Black Friday deals you can shop right now
The one-stop-shop for furniture, cookware, electronics and more is running limited-time discounts on a ton of popular products, including a few Reviewed-approved TVs and kitchen appliances. Below, check out the best picks you can buy at Walmart.
TVs
Get the VIZIO 50-Inch M506x-H9 HDR M-Series Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV for $298 (Save $51)
Get the Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K UN50NU6900 for $327.99 (Save $102.00)
Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 55R635 for $649.99 (Save $250)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class 4K Series XBR65X800H for $798 (Save $401.99)
Get the LG 77-Inch Class OLED C9 Series for $3,496.99 (Save $3,503)
Bedding and bath
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Metallic Ikat Dou Fabric Shower Curtain for $9.76 (Save $10.24)
Get the Hotel Style Pima Cotton 2-Piece Bath Towel Set from $23.99 (Save $17.01 to $21.01)
Get the Sweetnight Original Shredded Gel Memory Foam Pillows, Standard for $25.19 (Save $16.80)
Cookware and bakeware
Get the Pyrex Easy-Grab 3-Quart Glass Baking Sheet with Lid for $11.68 (Save $6.20)
Get the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker for $19.77 (Save $5.17)
Get the Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $35.96 (Save $14.01)
Get the Lodge Pre-Seasoned 14-Inch Cast-Iron Wok for $49.96 (Save $40.04)
Get the Tramontina Gourmet 4-Piece 8-Quart Covered Multi-Cooker for $69.90 (Save $70.05)
Get the Instant Pot Duo 60 6-Quart 7-in-1 for $129 (Save $29)
Get the Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $99 (Save $20
Electronics
Get the JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds for $20 (Save $9.88)
Get the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $29 (Save $20)
Get the JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $30 (Save $29.88)
Get the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $244 (Save $85.99)
Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (Save $50)
Get the MSI GF65 15.6-Inch Thin i7 GTX 1660Ti 8GB/512GB Gaming Laptop for $799 (Save $180)
Furniture
Get the ZenStyle Rolling Wood Kitchen Island Storage Cart for $65.99 (Save $43.99)
Get the OFM Essentials Collection Leather ESS-610 Office Chair for $71.38 (Save $98.62)
Get the Best Choice Products Mirrored Jewelry Cabinet Armoire for $109.99 (Save $60)
Get the Best Choice Products Coffee Table with Lift Table-Top for $124.99 (Save $125)
Get the Best Choice Products 30-Inch Bar Stools, Set of 4 for $129.99 (Save $135)
Small home appliances
Get the Hart 6 Gallon Stainless Steel Tank Wet/Dry Vacuum for $48 (Save $41)
Get the Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle for $34.83 (Save $10.07)
Get the Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Upright Vacuum for $48 (Save $41)
Get the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $169 (Save $30)
Get the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $244 (Save $85.99)
Get the Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi (RV750) for $199 (Save $100)
Shop Black Friday 2020 deals at Walmart
