Walmart's corporate employees are getting a generative AI assistant while Amazon and Apple are restricting AI in the workplace

Grace Mayer,Aaron Mok
·3 min read
0
Walmart My Assistant generative AI
Walmart's new AI "assistant" is expanding the retailer's AI efforts in its workplace.Walmart

  • Walmart is giving its corporate employees an AI "assistant" tool to speed up productivity.

  • The retailer is embracing AI while other companies limit employees' use of AI in the workplace.

  • The retailer already uses AI in its stores and customer service, and is hoping to leverage AI in its supply chain.

Retail giants like Amazon, Apple, and Samsung have restricted its employees from using AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT – but Walmart is embracing it with open arms.

Walmart is expanding AI efforts in its workplace with a new AI "assistant." It's one of many generative AI tools the company has already employed across to its 50,000 corporate employees.

The generative AI tool, which includes a "My Assistant" feature, will summarize documents and speed up creating and drafting projects, Walmart's Chief People Officer Donna Morris and Executive Vice President of New Business and Emerging Technologies Cheryl Ainoa wrote in a blog post.

When reached for comment, a Walmart spokesperson referred Insider to the blog post.

The goal of the app is to free up employees "from monotonous, repetitive tasks, allowing more time and focus for improving the customer/member experience," per the blog post. It also noted Walmart hopes to implement the AI tool in employee orientations and to assist employees with selecting their annual benefits packages.

Walmart's provision of generative AI tools to its office workers is one of the ways the big box retailer seeks to integrate AI across the company. In its customer service branch, Walmart has added "Conversational AI" to its chatbots and shopping features, including its Walmart Voice Order and Text to Shop services, which recommend products based on past customer orders.

In-stores, Walmart employees can turn to an "Ask Sam" voice assistant to help them locate items. The retailer's self-checkout machines are equipped with AI-powered cameras to help detect and prevent theft. The company's AI endeavors are likely to pick up, as well: Walmart is hiring a senior manager for its conversational AI team who could earn between $168,000 and $252,000 a year.

Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon recently told shareholders that Walmart would focus on enhancing its use of generative AI to better understand its customers and improve its supply chain. Beyond generative AI, McMillon has been pushing the retailer in a technology-savvy direction, including setting up drone delivery services in some stores.

While some major US companies are torn on whether to embrace generative AI, others are introducing AI into their businesses with caution. Accenture and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are building out and testing their own AI tools in the hopes that the technology can streamline workflows and boost productivity. Tech companies like Meta, Netflix, and the dating app Hinge are willing to pay six-figure salaries to attract generative AI talent.

CEO of Genies, an avatar tool company, previously told Insider that he has been spending more than $2,000 a month on ChatGPT Plus accounts for all his employees, which he claimed is freeing up "hours" worth of work. Meanwhile, more than 20 companies, such as beauty product manufacturer Estée Lauder, consulting giant PWC, and workflow automation platform Zapier have signed up as early beta users of OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise – a version of ChatGPT launched on Monday that is tailored for businesses to use.

While the Chief People Officer and EVP of Walmart addressed the limitations of generative AI in the blog post, they believe the benefits will outweigh them.

"Here's our belief: It will take both people and technology to deliver on our purpose to help people save money and live better," the blog post read.

Do you work at Walmart and have a story to share? Contact this reporter at gmayer@insider.com. Check out Insider's source guide for other tips on sharing information securely.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom rebrands existing -- and intros new -- generative AI features

    To stay competitive in the crowded market for videoconferencing, Zoom is updating and rebranding several of its AI-powered features, including the generative AI assistant formerly known as Zoom IQ. The news comes after controversy over changes to Zoom's terms of service, which implied that Zoom reserved the right to use customers' videos to train its AI tools and models. In response to the blowback, Zoom updated its policy to explicitly state that "communications-like" customer data won't be used in training AI apps and services for Zoom or its outside partners.

  • Are AI models doomed to always hallucinate?

    Large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT all suffer from the same problem: they make stuff up. Researchers have found that LLM hallucinations can be exploited to distribute malicious code packages to unsuspecting software developers. This tendency to invent "facts" is a phenomenon known as hallucination, and it happens because of the way today's LLMs -- and all generative AI models, for that matter -- are developed and trained.

  • OpenAI angles to put ChatGPT in classrooms with special tutor prompts

    OpenAI wants its conversational AI agent ChatGPT everywhere, and that includes classrooms — despite the immense potential for misuse and confusion there. Taking the bull by the horns, the company has proposed a few ways for teachers to put the system to use... outside its usual role as "research assistant" for procrastinating students.

  • Amazon inks logistics deal with India’s post and railway services, announces generative AI for SMBs

    Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Smbhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.

  • Google's AI-powered search expands outside US to India and Japan

    Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.

  • Baidu opens up its ERNIE generative AI to the public

    Baidu has made ERNIE Bot, its generative AI product and large language model, generally available to the public through various app stores and its website. The company also plans to release a string of AI apps it says will allow folks "to fully experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory."

  • Google's Duet AI is coming to Workspace apps, but pro users will need to pay extra

    Back at I/O, we got a sense of some of Google's big plans for generative artificial intelligence, including the integration of the Duet AI virtual assistant into Workspace productivity apps. The company is now starting to roll out Duet AI to those who pay for versions of Docs, Gmail, Sheets and so on that are geared toward professionals. The virtual assistant is also making its way to Google Meet and Google Chat.

  • ChatGPT is easily exploited for political messaging despite OpenAI's policies

    ChatGPT was supposed to be inoculated against political misinformation in March. Doesn't look like that actually happened.

  • Google is bringing generative AI to its security tooling

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.

  • Snapchat's new 'Dreams' feature uses generative AI to remix users' selfies

    Snapchat has added a new generative AI feature to its app, called “Dreams.”

  • Google upgrades Vertex AI to keep pace with the generative AI boom

    Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.

  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise service encrypts corporate conversations

    OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise today, the business-focused subscription it teased in April. The company says it won’t train its AI models on any business data or conversations. “Our models don’t learn from your usage,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post about the enterprise features. In addition, the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. OpenAI says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.

  • Duet AI, Google's AI assistant suite, expands across Google Cloud

    Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.

  • Google's Duet AI becomes a meeting assistant, doc summarizer and chat companion

    Google's Duet AI, its generative AI-powered helper, is now becoming generally available to any organization using Google Workspace, the company announced today at its Google Cloud Next event. The AI helper, previously in testing with thousands of companies, will gain new capabilities, being able to act as a meeting assistant, a chatbot you can communicate with Google Chat, a document summarizer and a way to add more personalization to Gmail's smart replies, among other things. The Duet AI will become available at a no-cost trial for interested customers, notes Google.

  • Nvidia's Q2 earnings prove it's the big winner in the generative AI boom

    Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, which were reported Wednesday after markets closed, prove there is money to be made — and lots of it — selling the picks and shovels of the generative AI boom. Nvidia has become the main supplier of the generative AI industry. The company's A100 and H100 AI chips are used to build and run AI applications, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT.

  • OpenAI partners with Scale AI to allow companies to fine-tune GPT-3.5

    OpenAI, the AI startup behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, plans to partner with third-party vendors to make it easier for developers -- specifically enterprises -- to fine-tune its AI models using custom data. Today, OpenAI announced that it'll team up with Scale AI, the San Francisco-based data labeling startup, to bring together Scale AI's fine-tuning tools and OpenAI's GPT-3.5 text-generating model. Fine-tuning lets developers tailor an AI model to specific tasks.

  • New AP guidelines lay the groundwork for AI-assisted newsrooms

    The Associated Press published standards today for generative AI use in its newsroom. The organization, which has a licensing agreement with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, listed a fairly restrictive and common-sense list of measures around the burgeoning tech while cautioning its staff not to use AI to make publishable content. Although nothing in the new guidelines is particularly controversial, less scrupulous outlets could view the AP’s blessing as a license to use generative AI more excessively or underhandedly.

  • This week in AI: Amazon 'enhances' reviews with AI while Snap's goes rogue

    This week in AI, Amazon announced that it'll begin tapping generative AI to "enhance" product reviews. Similarly wordy -- 1,120 words -- it not only underlines the book's highlights (dazzling prose) and lowlights (outdated attitudes, particularly toward women), as one would expect from a review, but relays in great detail Desmond's experience of reading it.

  • Google is working to improve Bard's soulless life advice

    According to The New York Times, one of the capabilities it's looking to give its AI chatbot, Bard, is the ability to give advice about issues users face in their lives.

  • Opera's iOS web browser gains an AI companion with Aria

    Opera's web browser app for iOS is getting an AI assistant. The company announced today that Opera for iOS will now include Aria, its browser AI product built in collaboration with OpenAI, integrated directly into the web browser, and free for all users. The AI solution had previously launched on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android, where it has now topped 1 million users.