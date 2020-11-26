Walmart's final round of Black Friday 2020 deals are incredible—save on AirPods and more

Shayna Murphy, Reviewed.com
·2 min read
Shop and save during Walmart&#39;s final Black Friday sales drop.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Feeling overwhelmed about how to shop for gifts this year? Santa Claus won't be skipping the holidays due to COVID-19, and you don't have to, either. Black Friday 2020 savings are in full swing at Walmart, so you can find perfect present for everyone on your list while still staying within budget.

The Rollback retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days events, which have been running all month long, focused on three savings opportunities designed to help families spread out their shopping (and most importantly, their money) over time—and we've got thrilling news: The final leg of this exciting shindig has finally dropped!

Starting today, November 25, at 7 p.m. eastern standard time (EST) and running through November 27 (that's Black Friday, babies), you can shop the final round of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days savings event to save big on some of the season's most wished-for products.

Additionally, you can get also free, unlimited delivery through Walmart+, the mega-store's new Amazon Prime-like subscription-based service. Prefer to pick it up? You can also take advantage of contact-free curbside pickup at most locations.

From the hottest toys to an Xbox 3-month Ultimate Game Pass for a ridiculously low price and the Apple AirPods Pro (now at their lowest price ever here at at Amazon), the best Walmart Black Friday deals happening now can help you get everything you need for under the tree this year and keep the COVID-19 Grinch from completely stealing away all your holiday joy. Here are the most incredible markdowns to check out now.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now

Less than $25

Instant Pots are on sale for a significant discount right now.
Less than $50

Shop for streaming devices and more during Walmart&#39;s big Black Friday event.
Less than $100

Laptops and other electronics are a must-shop during this stellar event.
Less than $200

You can watch your favorite shows and more on an incredible flat screen TV&#x002014;even better, you can save on it too.
Less than $500

Grab a top-rated robot vacuums this holiday season to clean up messes under the tree.
Less than $1,000

The savings are just a taste of Walmart&#39;s Black Friday deals.
Shop the Walmart Black Friday 2020 Deals For Days event

