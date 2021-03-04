Walmart's Flipkart weighs U.S. listing via SPAC merger - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Special Report AMAZON-INDIA/OPERATION
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is looking at going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Flipkart has reached out to several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and could seek a valuation of at least $35 billion in a blank-check deal, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/india-s-flipkart-said-to-mull-u-s-listing-with-spac-as-option?sref=ZoyErlU1 said.

Both Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart, which vies with players such as Amazon.com's local unit and India's Reliance Industries, was preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) overseas as early as 2021.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money through an IPO to merge with another firm, allowing that business to list more quickly.

SPACs, which have mostly listed in the United States, brought in a record $83.4 billion through IPOs last year, according to SPAC research.

More than a dozen companies, including Burger King India, opted for IPOs in the last few months of 2020 to cash in on a rally in Indian shares, fuelled by record foreign inflows and an improving economic outlook.

(Reporting by Derek Francis, Shubham Kalia and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

