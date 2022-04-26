Walmex Q1 revenue jumps, yet growth lags sector

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Walmart's Mexico unit on Tuesday said its first quarter revenue rose 10%, in line with a Refinitiv estimate, even as it acknowledged its growth was below the retail sector as a whole for the first time in eight years.

Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 187.8 billion pesos ($9.4 billion)in the January-to-March period.

"In the first quarter, the market grew faster than we did," the retailer said in a statement accompanying results, referring to companies that comprise Mexico's retail association ANTAD.

It added that it planned to keep investing to pull ahead of rivals while boosting productivity and managing costs carefully.

The retailer's net profit rose more than 10% to reach 11.1 billion pesos. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.4% to 20.7 billion pesos, slightly below a Refinitiv estimate.

($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico's Bimbo Q1 net profit rises, boosted by strong sales

    Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo posted a 10.4% increase in first quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosted by stronger sales volumes. Grupo Bimbo said in a regulatory filing that its earnings for the quarter ending March 31 jumped to 4.47 billion pesos ($224 million). Bimbo said in its results statement that the deal would help it focus on its bread and snacks businesses.

  • Chipotle stock rises after earnings beat amid inflation and labor challenges

    Chipotle shares move higher after posting mixed earnings for its first quarter.

  • Visa profit tops estimates on consumer spending rebound

    The results sent Visa's shares 4% higher in extended trading and echoed the bullish commentary from major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co on strength of the U.S. economy in the face of stubbornly high inflation and the Ukraine conflict. Visa said its payment volumes rose 17% in the first three months of 2022, with cross-border volumes jumping 38%. "The Omicron variant impacts were short lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Chairman and Chief Executive Alfred Kelly said in the results announcement.

  • Pfizer submits application for COVID booster dose in children ages 5-11

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on Pfizer submitting its application for children to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • Pricey models help GM outrace first-quarter supply chain snarls

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co's first-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Tuesday, as the automaker focused on sales of more expensive models with higher margins, even with production still limited by chip shortages and supply chain disruptions. GM's net income dipped slightly to $2.9 billion in the quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.45 billion, as higher prices were not enough to offset an increase in costs. But Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra delivered an upbeat message to investors: "We continue to see a strong pricing opportunity because there is demand for our product."

  • Bank Stocks Unravel in Worst Rout Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The combination of higher inflation and higher rates has caught up with bank stocks, now on course for their worst monthly performance in more than two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets Wra

  • St. Louis agtech startup inks commercial deal with industry giant, raises $26M

    As it prepares later this year to launch its newly created crop, the St. Louis startup has inked a commercial partnership with an agriculture giant that involves using its crop to create renewable fuels.

  • How technology will be ‘a big part of the solution’ for restaurant labor shortages: Analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Nick Setyan joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Chipotle's Q1 earnings report, handling inflationary costs and labor crunches, rising menu prices, and the chain's growth outlook.

  • Lucid stock climbs after EV maker announces sales deal with Saudi Arabia

    Lucid Group Inc. stock rose more than 4% in the extended session Tuesday after the EV maker said it had reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia to sell up to 100,000 vehicles over a 10-year period to Saudi Arabia's government, including an initial commitment to buy 50,000 vehicles. That is "another pivotal moment in our acceleration of sustainable transportation worldwide," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. Lucid said that Saudi Arabia is committing to buy the luxury Lucid Air

  • Amazon's secret outlet is packed with clothing sales: Don't miss this week's deals

    From mega-popular yoga pants to a breezy summer dress — there's a special deal for everyone.

  • Alphabet sales and earnings fall just short of estimates, stock dips

    Largely defying a macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological maelstrom that has gutted others, Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Tuesday reported financial results that fell slightly short of Wall Street estimates, initially pushing its shares down 4% in after-hours trading.

  • Dow Jones Falls Over 800 Points; Microsoft, Google Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones tech giant Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet as their earnings releases could catalyze a big move up or down.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Have Been Wild. Wednesday Won’t Be Any Different.

    Boeing reports earnings Wednesday morning. Wall Street is looking for a loss of about 15 cents a share on $15.9 billion in sales.

  • Amazon earnings preview: Analysts anticipate Prime Day will take place in Q3

    Amazon is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday and Credit Suisse analysts now anticipate that Prime Day will be in the third quarter instead of the second

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.