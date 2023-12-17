Walnut Creek police investigating November death as homicide

(BCN) — Walnut Creek police said Friday that a “suspicious death” last month has turned into a homicide investigation.

On November 27 at approximately 3:09 p.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious death in the 1900 block of Camino Verde Circle.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the victim.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Nick Olson at olson@walnutcreekpd.com or call the anonymous tip line (925)-943-5865.

