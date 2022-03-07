Walnut Hills woman accused of fatally shooting man during argument, court docs say

A Walnut Hills woman was indicted Monday in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month, according to court records.

Laquieta Reese, 35, is facing two counts of murder and a single count of felonious assault following the Feb. 20 shooting, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

A complaint filed by Cincinnati police says Reese shot Gregory Jeffries twice during an argument, resulting in his death.

The charges against Reese are based on "eyewitness and other witness statements, statements of the arrested, physical evidence on the scene and other evidence recovered," court documents state.

Stephen Wenke, who's listed in court records as Reese's attorney, hasn't responded to a message from The Enquirer seeking comment.

Reese was booked Saturday into the Hamilton County Justice Center, where she's currently being held on a $500,000 bond, jail records show.

Court records don't indicate when Reese is expected to appear in the courtroom next.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Walnut Hills woman accused of fatally shooting man during argument