Walnut Street walking bridge that crosses I-95 will close Tuesday through the summer of 2027

The clock is ticking for Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space Systems, with the two companies announcing today that they have entered the “hot standby phase” for an orbital mission for the U.S. Space Force. The exact launch date of the Victus Nox mission, Firefly’s third mission using the Alpha rocket, is unknown. This is by design: the mission is part of the U.S. Space Force’s initiative to solicit rapid launch capabilities from commercial industry.