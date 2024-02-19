Walpole police seek help identifying 2 women amid investigation

Police in Walpole are asking the public for help identifying two women amid an ongoing investigation, officials announced Monday.

The images, one of which shows a barefoot woman wearing a dress outside, were captured during the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 8, according to the Walpole Police Department.

Officers said the women in question were photographed on Hummingbird Lane.

Police didn’t detail the nature of the investigation or why they needed to speak with the women.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Walpole police at 508-668-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

