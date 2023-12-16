Walsall Hindu temple celebrates 40th anniversary

One of the UK's first Hindu temples is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a day of festivities.

Mandir Baba Balak Nath, in Walsall, will celebrate the milestone with an anniversary Mela on Sunday.

Attendees can look forward to live devotional songs, the traditional flag hoisting ceremony, and the sharing of historical archive materials.

The Mayor of Walsall will also be joining the celebration and festivities.

"Over the past four decades, Mandir Baba Balak Nath has played a vital role in fostering unity, promoting cultural diversity, and enriching the lives of countless individuals who have migrated and settled in the UK," a temple spokesman said.

"The temple has contributed to the integration of our diverse communities. As the temple stands as a symbol of spiritual harmony, it has become an integral part of Walsall's multicultural fabric."

The temple was founded in 1983 by Priest Mahant Shri Jaspal Bhatti and his wife Priestess Smt. Dalvir Bhatti Ji.

In 1964, Priest Jaspal Bhatti migrated to England and initially established a small temple in his house, providing a gathering place for people to celebrate their faith and culture.

As the number of attendees grew, the search for a larger premises began.

Eventually a building was located and, through the determination of Priest Jaspal Bhatti and followers, it was renovated to house the temple.

