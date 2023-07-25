Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed

Jul. 24—GRAFTON — A Grafton man accused of drunk driving and causing a fatal vehicle crash has been exonerated. His felony case was dismissed on Friday, July 21.

In November, 47-year-old Christopher R. Thompson was charged with Class A felony criminal vehicular homicide and Class C felony DUI crash resulting in injury.

According to an affidavit in the case, Thompson was driving under the influence on Nov. 12 and got into a single-vehicle crash. One passenger, 48-year-old Jason Schatzke, died.

Thompson's charge for DUI crash resulting in injury was dismissed after it was determined none of the other passengers sustained notable injuries, according to court documents.

Schatzke's death, originally assumed to be caused by the crash, later came into question. According to the final autopsy report, outlined in court documents, Schatzke's crash-related injuries weren't fatal.

Instead, Schatzke's cause of death was determined to be a cardiac arrhythmia, according to court documents.

The state and defense initially filed to amend Thompson's criminal vehicular homicide charge to Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment, but the amendment was denied because the charges are for separate offenses.

On Friday, July 21, the state filed a stipulation to dismiss the case altogether, citing a lack of evidence. The judge approved it, and the case was dismissed without prejudice, which means new charges could be filed in the future.

Thompson's attorney, Mark Friese, anticipates this will be the case.

"Evidence didn't support the earlier charge, so I expected that it was going to be dismissed and recharged with a misdemeanor," Friese said.