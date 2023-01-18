The Walshe children remain in DCF custody after their father is charged with mother’s murder

Many people in the Cohasset community are concerned about the future of the Walshe children as the case against their father, Brian Walshe, continues.

“It’s really a shame for the children, I think they’re the real victims beyond Ana, and unfortunately I don’t think this is a surprise to anybody,” said Brian Dougherty, who lives in Cohasset.

Most people in Cohasset aren’t surprised to learn the husband of the missing mother of three now faces murder charges just about 2 weeks since Ana Walshe was reported missing.

“One would have to think logically that it is him, you just hope they have enough evidence they can convict him,” said Mike Jacobs, who lives in Cohasset.

After gruesome evidence was discovered over the last week, prosecutors upgraded the charges against Brian Walshe Tuesday to murder.

“I think everybody will breathe a sigh of relief and kind of get on with things and hopefully a quick trial or maybe he’ll even plead guilty, save his kids the nonsense of a trial,” said Jacobs.

The children in this case are the focus of many in this small town of Cohasset rocked by this tragedy over the last couple of weeks.

“Locally we’ve all been really impressed with the authorities and the collaboration and when it’s in your own backyard, you follow it really closely, and so we’ve been waiting for this and I think it provides some sort of closure,” said Dougherty. “It’s really horrific and unfortunate for the children really.”

Now that police believe Ana is dead, it’s heartbreaking for many to think about her three young boys ages six, four, and two, who are left without their mother while their father is charged with killing her.

“The hope amongst the community is that somebody locally can step up and keep the kids together,” said Dougherty.

As of now, the three Walshe boys are still in DCF custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

