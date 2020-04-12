Should The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You?

Measuring The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess DIS's recent performance announced on 28 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Was DIS's recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

DIS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 28 December 2019) of US$9.8b has declined by -11% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.1%, indicating the rate at which DIS is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

NYSE:DIS Income Statement April 12th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Walt Disney has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.9% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.5% is below the US Entertainment industry of 6.5%, indicating Walt Disney's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Walt Disney’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 20% to 6.8%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 35% to 46% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Walt Disney's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. You should continue to research Walt Disney to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 28 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

