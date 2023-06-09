Who is Walt Nauta, the Trump aide reportedly charged in classified documents case?

Walt Nauta, seen here helping Mr Trump, served as an aide to the former president.

An aide to ex-President Donald Trump has reportedly been charged alongside him over the alleged mishandling of national security documents.

Walt Nauta, a US Navy veteran, was a White House military valet to Mr Trump and joined him as an assistant at his Florida mansion after he left office.

Mr Trump said on social media that Mr Nauta was a "wonderful man".

It is unclear what charges Mr Nauta faces. Mr Trump faces seven counts from a federal grand jury.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday, the former president rushed to defend Mr Nauta.

He accused officials at the US Department of Justice of "trying to destroy" the aide's life.

Mr Nauta "served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide", Mr Trump wrote.

He served as President Trump's military aide, a role similar to a personal valet and sometimes referred to as a "body-man".

Mr Nauta has been described as a constant presence in the Trump White House.

Unlike other aides who sought to remain in Washington DC after Mr Trump lost the 2020 election, Mr Nauta relocated to Florida.

He continued to serve there as an aide to the former president at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

Mr Nauta's proximity to Mr Trump placed him in the crosshairs of the justice department probe into documents with classification markings that the ex-president took with him to Florida after leaving the White House.

According to the Wall Street Journal, surveillance footage showed Mr Nauta moving boxes that are a focus of the investigation from a storage room.

The clip was filmed before and after a May subpoena that ordered Mr Trump to return government documents kept at the Florida estate.