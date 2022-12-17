Walter Lee kidnapping case now heading to the Mercer County Grand Jury

Dec. 17—PRINCETON — A Montcalm man's case is going to the Mercer County Grand Jury after he waived a preliminary hearing Friday about charges including kidnapping in the case of a man being held prisoner in a dog cage.

Walter Layman Lee, 42, of Montcalm was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Susan Honaker. Lee was arrested Dec. 7 with Tricia Lynn Lee, 38, also of Montcalm. They are both facing charges including kidnapping, assault during the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, assault, battery and five counts of conspiracy.

By West Virginia law, jailed defendants must have a preliminary hearing within 10 days of their arrest unless they waive the time limit or waive the hearing entirely. Walter Lee's attorney, Joseph Harvey, informed the court before Friday's hearing that his client had waived it entirely.

A preliminary hearing was held Thursday for Tricia Lee. After hearing testimony from the investigating officer, Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, Magistrate William Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and forwarded it to the grand jury. The state was represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Polk and Tricia Lee was represented by attorney Ward Morgan.

The case began Nov. 28 when Senior Trooper J.B. Fox of the Welch detachment contacted Hatfield about an injured man who had been left at Welch Community Hospital; Fox had learned that the man had been brought to the hospital from Mercer County.

In his criminal complaint, Hatfield said the man was identified as Gerald Bennett. Paperwork at the hospital showed by Tricia Lee had left Bennett there. After a search, Hatfield learned that the Lee home was on Muncy Lane in Montcalm.

Hatfield testified Thursday at Tricia Lee's preliminary hearing that Bennett had fractures on both sides of his jaw as well as a fractured vertebra in his back. He was flown to a hospital in Pikeville, Ky for treatment. When attorney Ward Morgan asked about Bennett's weight, Hatfield replied that he weighed about 100 pounds.

After being discharged from the Kentucky hospital and being taken to his father's home in Raleigh County, Bennett told Hatfield that the Lees had accused him of stealing their food, then started beating him and keeping him padlocked in a dog cage. Bennett said he was made to wear adult diapers and fed only once a day. He said did have much contact with his family, and that the Lees had taken his cellphone.

Bennett had worked at a tire business, and he did draw SSI (Social Security Disability Insurance) checks, Hatfield said. He did not see these checks after the Lees started to beat him and lock him in the cage.

Walter and Tricia Lee are being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

