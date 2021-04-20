  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, dies at 93

·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, has died. He was 93.

Mondale’s family says he died Monday in Minneapolis. 

Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

Mondale made a different kind of history that year by choosing the first female running mate on a major party ticket, Geraldine Ferraro.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Walter Mondale Dies: Former Vice President & 1984 Democratic Presidential Nominee Was 93

    Walter Mondale, who helped to transform the role of the vice president to trusted presidential adviser during Jimmy Carter’s one-term presidency yet suffered a crushing political defeat as the Democratic nominee for president against incumbent Ronald Reagan in 1984, has died. Mondale, often called by his nickname “Fritz,” was 93. His family announced his death […]

  • Cape Town fire: Residents evacuated on city's outskirts

    University buildings and a historic windmill have been destroyed in the blaze.

  • Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police out of jail

    The man who was allegedly with a 13-year-old shortly before the child was shot to death by a Chicago police officer has been bailed out of jail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department revealed Monday. Ruben Roman, 21, was placed on electronic monitoring Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam Toledo. Surveillance video released last week by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates Chicago police shootings at a passing vehicle the morning of March 29, while Adam Toledo stood near to him.

  • Justice department files complaint against unproven Covid treatment promoted by Steve Bannon

    First scheme to be investigated under Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act

  • See the Rare Photos Katie Holmes Shared of Suri on Her 15th Birthday

    Suri Cruise—the only child of exes Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes—was a tabloid staple when she was born in 2006. But ever since Cruise and Holmes split up in 2012, Suri has led a much more private life. She's grown up in New York City, mostly outside of the spotlight, so the news that she just turned 15 may come as a bit of a shock. But to celebrate her daughter's birthday, Holmes just shared some rare, private photos of Suri from her childhood. To see the personal shots, read on, and for an update on another of Cruise's brood, here's Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Glimpse Into His New Life. Holmes opened up the vault for Suri's 15th birthday. Holmes values her family's privacy, so her daughter hasn't made many appearances on her Instagram. But on Apr. 19, Holmes shared a gallery of photos on the occasion of Suri's birthday, including this one with some unidentified friends."Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 " Holmes captioned the post. "I can't believe you are already 15!"For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Suri was born in the midst of a media storm. Suri's actual birthday is Apr. 18, 2006, born only a year after Cruise and Holmes made their public debut as a couple. They became engaged in June 2005 and welcomed Suri about seven months before their extravagant Italian wedding in the fall of 2006.After her birth, Cruise, who adopted two children during his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman, told ABC News about the experience. "It was everything that we wanted it to be," he said. "It was spiritual. It was powerful. It was indescribable. What words can you use? It's still something that I'm processing and keep reliving."And for more celebrity kids who have grown up right before our eyes, See Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son All Grown Up. Her current relationship with her dad is pretty mysterious. After Holmes filed for divorce in 2012, she was granted primary custody of Suri, who was then six, with Cruise getting "generous visitation rights," per People. Since their split, Holmes and Cruise don't seem to have much of a relationship, at least out in the open. He doesn't appear in any of the photos that Holmes shared for their daughter's 15th birthday.As Us Weekly reports, Cruise and his daughter were last seen spending time together in public in 2013, the year after the divorce. While that doesn't mean that they don't see each other, of course, it's raised some questions for fans. A former Scientologist suggested to Us Weekly that Cruise was forbidden to see Suri by his church, where he's the most famous member. Many former members claim that Scientology has a policy of disconnection, i.e. breaking with family and friends who are critical of or who have rejected the belief system. (While it's unclear whether Holmes was ever a practicing Scientologist when they were together, she's not connected to the organization now.) A Scientology spokesperson told the magazine that the source's claim was "fiction," and they vehemently deny the existence of a disconnection policy on their website.For more on the controversial group, here are The Biggest Celebrities Who've Left Scientology. Holmes raised Suri to be "strong, confident, and able." Speaking to InStyle in 2020, Holmes opened up about her daughter and what impresses her the most about Suri. "I love her so much," she said. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong—she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."Holmes went on to describe how invasive the paparazzi were when Suri was a baby. "I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us," Holmes said. "But there's one video where I'm holding her—she was 2 at the time—and she starts waving at the cameras. She's pretty special."For more famous offspring who take after their parents, here are 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents.

  • 7 actors who won Oscars for their first ever film roles

    Stars like Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, and Anna Paquin won Academy Awards for their debut roles.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Former sheriff's deputy Stephen Nicholas Broderick arrested in fatal shootings of 3 in Austin

    A manhunt wrapped up Monday in Texas with the arrest of a former sheriff's deputy in the fatal shooting of three people.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.

  • Putin critic Navalny taken to prison hospital as team warns he could die in 'days'

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been taken to a prison hospital after his team warned his health is deteriorating and he could die "in a matter of days." Navalny, the prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was moved to a hospital in a high security prison by Russian authorities on Monday, The New York Times reports. "With the patient's consent, he was prescribed vitamin therapy," Russia's federal penitentiary service said, per The Washington Post. Navalny for three weeks has been on a hunger strike, which he began to protest authorities not allowing him to see his personal doctors, according to The Associated Press. He was hospitalized last year after being poisoned with a nerve agent, which he has blamed on Putin. Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin has warned that test results show Navalny may be at risk of cardiac arrest due to increased levels of potassium, per NPR. On Friday, Ashikhmin wrote on Facebook, "Our patient could die at any moment." The U.S. has said that Russia will face "consequences if Mr Navalny dies." After news of his transfer to a prison hospital was announced, top Navalny strategist Leonid Volkov dismissed this step, per The Associated Press, saying, "Until the lawyers locate him, we won't know where he is and what is up with him." More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • China and Russia played significant role in promoting QAnon conspiracy theory, study claims

    Study claims ‘intense amplification efforts’ of QAnon conspiracies seek to ‘sow further discord and division’ in US society

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments