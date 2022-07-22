Walter Suza guest column: Racial disparities in policing exacerbate distrust for the police

“That’s my number one fear in life. It’s the police.”

That’s what “Wayne,” a 19-year-old Black man from Baltimore, said to researchers studying Black men’s trauma and loss from violence and deaths in the hands of police.

Let’s take Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man from Akron, Ohio, as an example.

On June 27, Walker’s bullet-ridden body arrived at the coroner in handcuffs. Police allege that Walker had fled a traffic stop and shot at them during the car chase. Then Walker got out of his vehicle and ran into a parking lot, where several police officers fired dozens of rounds at him. Walker was unarmed. His body had 41 entry wounds. The police allege they recovered an unloaded gun and a clip from his vehicle.

Why was the police treatment of Walker barbarous?

Some might say Walker is dead because he attempted to flee or that he was armed with a gun. I disagree.

Need evidence? Let’s take Robert E. Crimo III, a 21-year-old White man, from Highland Park, Illinois, as an example.

On July 4, Crimo fired dozens of bullets from a high-powered rifle at a parade in Highland Park, killing and injuring multiple persons. It’s alleged that a rifle and more ammunition were found in his vehicle. After a brief car chase, Crimo was arrested without incident.

Why was the police treatment of Crimo more civilized?

Some might say Crimo is alive because he obeyed police orders during his arrest. I disagree. Need more evidence?

According to the Legal Defense Fund, being stopped and searched by police happens more frequently for Black drivers than white drivers. For Black men, 59% attest that the police did not treat them fairly during a stop. The perception that Black suspects are more dangerous than white suspects is at play. Such perception leads to overreactions by police officers during encounters with Black suspects, even when suspects are just kids.

Need more evidence? Let’s take Tamir Rice as an example.

Rice, a 12-year-old African American boy, was fatally shot by police in Cleveland in 2014. Rice was playing with his toy gun at a park. Police responded to a call that a man was pointing a pistol at people. Rice was shot seconds after police arrived at the scene. “He gave me no choice,” said the officer who shot and killed Rice.

Story continues

What we know is that when police shoot and kill Black children, the perception that police can’t be trusted with Black lives increases. This creates a sense of vulnerability in Black people when interacting with law enforcement. The perceived danger increases in urban areas that are highly surveilled and controlled by law enforcement.

The outcomes have been too frequently lethal.

Like what happened in New York City in 1999, when four New York City police officers fired 41 shots and killed Amadou Diallo, a 22-year-old Black man on the steps of his apartment building. After Diallo, who was unarmed, fell to the ground, the officers continued to shoot. Dialo was holding a cellphone, not a gun, as the officers thought.

That Black men might fear for their lives in encounters with the police should not surprise us, because deaths in the hands of the police are disproportionate for Black men. This is why, even for the alleged traffic violation, in the case of Walker, fleeing might have seemed to him as the best way to survive.

Yet, even if a Black man obeys the officer’s orders and responds to questions with honesty, there is no guarantee he will not die.

This is what happened to Philando Castile, a 32-year-old Black man from Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Castile was in the passenger seat in a vehicle with his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter in the back seat. The three were stopped by police on suspicion they might be robbers. Castile divulged that he had a gun and permit to carry. The officer shot at Castile seven times. Five bullets hit and killed him. The officer said he feared for his life.

Despite the Second Amendment, some still think a Black man with a gun must be a criminal. Yet, do police always fear for their lives when suspects are armed? Not always.

Crimo is not the first white shooter to be arrested without incident.

After shooting and killing nine Black parishioners in Charleston, South Carolina, the 21-year-old white man was arrested without incident at a traffic stop.

After shooting and killing 10 Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, the 18-year-old white man, carrying a high-powered rifle, was arrested without incident.

After shooting and killing protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an 18-year-old white man carrying a high-powered rifle was allowed to walk through police lines.

After shooting and killing eight in Atlanta spas, the 21-year-old white man, with a handgun in his vehicle, was arrested without incident.

Need more evidence? We don’t.

Walter Suza, Ames Tribune guest columnist

Walter Suza of Ames writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice. He can be contacted at wsuza2020@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Opinion: Racial disparities exacerbate distrust for the police