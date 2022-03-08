Walters: This life-altering liquid can help you get your health back in balance

Tim Walters, Florida Today
·5 min read
Tim Walters, FLORIDA TODAY Sports and Health Editor, second from left, running in the eye of the Dragon 10K on Feb. 20, 2022.
Tim Walters, FLORIDA TODAY Sports and Health Editor, second from left, running in the eye of the Dragon 10K on Feb. 20, 2022.

Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today.

When I went for my yearly checkup with my primary doctor in September of 2020, the results were frightening.

My cholesterol, which had been a tad high at 200 the prior year, was 264. My triglycerides, which had been 170, were over 500!

I seemed much more worried about it than my doctor. He wasn’t ready to put me on medication or take drastic measures.

After all, we were just emerging from the stay-at-home portion of the pandemic, where pizza, chicken wings and other foods of comfort and convenience were bombarding my diet.

I stayed active by running and working out during this time, so my weight was only up a few pounds, but it was my insides that had me fearing the worst.

Simultaneously, I have been battling an issue with high amounts of potassium in my kidneys for 15 years. My nephrologist diagnosed it as hyperkalemia, and there is no clear reason as to why it occurs.

Modern marvel: Pig heart transplant patient: 5 weeks after surgery, heart shows 'no signs of rejection'

Read this: Suntree author keeps you guessing in new book 'The Truth is Always Negotiable'

Up in smoke: Walters: New Zealand's plan to ban smoking is on point, but wouldn't work in the U.S.

USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA Deputy State Sports Editor Tim Walters
USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA Deputy State Sports Editor Tim Walters

The only thing that ever helped me reach normal levels was this awful water pill that had me constantly running to the bathroom, making it hard to take daily. I also have been taking another pill that was supposed to bind and expel potassium for years.

Around this same time of high cholesterol and high triglycerides, a visit to my nephrologist showed my potassium levels were even more elevated than normal.

At that point, I dedicated the next year to doing two things: eating better and drinking more water in hopes of cleaning out my kidneys, lowering my cholesterol and getting those triglycerides back to where they need to be.

I’ve never been one to drink much water. I had always consumed a lot of iced tea, sports drinks and flavor packets in water. (And maybe a beer or two).

I knew this would be a hurdle.

Eating better wasn’t that difficult. Prior to the pandemic, I enjoyed cooking meals and making salads.

Once the haze of the pandemic started to clear and certain foods were more regularly available again (and I didn’t feel like going to the grocery store was like heading into battle), I got my diet back in line in hopes of lowering my cholesterol and triglycerides.

The water part was the hardest change. I knew I needed to drink quite a bit, but I wanted to know how much, so I did some research.

I read that the old saying about drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day was a myth, of sorts. It’s basically a good guideline to get you to drink more water, but it’s not exactly accurate.

In actuality, it has to do with body weight, physical activity, etc…

One metric I found said to drink between half your weight and your full weight in ounces of water a day.

In other words, I’m 150 pounds, so I’d need to drink between 75 and 150 ounces of water a day.

That seemed like a big task. As I insinuated earlier, I don’t exactly have the biggest bladder.

Luckily, I’ve been working from home since March 2020, so it gave me the opportunity to be closer to my own facilities, so to speak.

I set off on my watery quest, drinking at least 75 ounces of water a day beginning Jan. 1, 2021. After three months of doing this religiously, I visited my kidney doctor.

For the first time in 15 years, my potassium levels were normal without the aid of a water pill. We tested again a month later, and my potassium was still in the good area.

After 6 months of normalcy, he decided to take me off the other medication I had taken for years. He tested me a couple of months later, and again, after blood tests, my potassium was good.

I’m hoping this is a permanent thing, but the verdict is ongoing.

As for my yearly check-up visit with my primary doctor in September 2021 — a year after my frighteningly high test results — I got good news. My cholesterol had sunk 60 points to 204 and my triglycerides sank to 169. Both were still a tad high, but given the prior year’s results, I’ll take it.

As we head into spring and the warm weather returns, make it your mission to eat better, drink water and stay active.

If my story doesn’t motivate you to up your water intake for a healthier life, than take the words of Harvard. According to Harvard.edu, the benefits of water include:

  • Carrying nutrients and oxygen to your cells.

  • Flushing bacteria from your bladder.

  • Aiding digestion.

  • Preventing constipation.

  • Normalizing blood pressure.

  • Stabilizing the heartbeat.

  • Cushioning joints.

  • Protecting organs and tissues.

  • Regulating body temperature.

  • Maintaining electrolyte (sodium) balance.

Can you believe all of that can come from drinking a mixture of two hydrogens and one oxygen?

I’m 45 years old and feeling as good as I ever have.

I still love chicken wings (in moderation), but I also like it when my kidney doctor draws a smily face on my bloodwork report.

Tim Walters nephrologist gave his recent bloodwork a smily face for having potassium levels in the proper range.
Tim Walters nephrologist gave his recent bloodwork a smily face for having potassium levels in the proper range.

It makes me as proud as my second-grader when she comes home with a star on her homework.

Contact Walters at twalters@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Imbibing the mixture of two simple elements will make you healthier

Recommended Stories

  • Portion Of Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios Park Floods

    Shortly before Walt Disney World closed tonight, guests began posting photos and video of what seemed to be a new water attraction: a lazy river running down Hollywood Boulevard at the resort’s Hollywood Studios park. The source of the cataract was a downpour that hit the area hard, sending guests in shorts and t shirts […]

  • Fans are all saying the same thing about Kourtney Kardashian’s loo roll prank on Travis Barker

    Fans are all saying the same thing about Kourtney Kardashian's loo roll prank on Travis Barker. Click for photos and details at Cosmopolitan UK.

  • Shrimp Paste Is for Umami Lovers

    The deep, savory richness of kapi can’t be replicated.

  • Scott Disick Hasn't ‘Entirely Come to Terms’ With Kourtney Kardashian Marrying Travis Barker

    Over three months after Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashian's ex and father of her three children Scott Disick is still not fully on board with her marrying him.

  • Hand poking out of snow after avalanche leads friends to buried snowmobiler in Utah

    Friends rushed to dig the snowmobiler out from the snow, deputies said.

  • A Miami doctor decided a breast mass was benign. The woman died of breast cancer

    A Gainesville radiologist working in Miami committed malpractice in handling the results of an ultrasound on a mass in a woman’s left breast, a Florida Department of Health administrative complaint said.

  • Italy reports 60,191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

    Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.11 million cases to date.

  • Amanda Holden launches podcast with woman living in Ukraine carpark

    The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge shares her interview with a woman from London who is trapped in Ukraine as she was on holiday visiting family when war broke out.

  • Love in the time of Callery: Bradford pear tree wreaks ecological havoc in South Carolina

    It may be nice to look at, but the effects of the Bradford pear tree are becoming more evident. A Clemson professor wants to eradicate the tree.

  • Volunteers drop everything, cross borders, to help Ukraine refugees

    Thousands volunteers have dropped everything to help newly-arrived refugees from Ukraine

  • JCN Times Square Billboard Calls on Biden to Produce Oil Domestically

    JCN Times Square Billboard Calls on Biden to Produce Oil DomesticallyPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 9, 2022WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network (JCN) erected a billboard in the heart of Times Square calling on President Biden reject oil from foreign countries and produce it domestically.The billboard features images of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, and Saudi Arabia ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Doctored images do not show 'Ukrainian protesters expressing support for Myanmar'

    Following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, images purporting to show Ukrainians rallying in support of people in coup-hit Myanmar have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook. Although there have been genuine reports of people in Myanmar publicly expressing support for Ukrainians, the images have been doctored. The original photos were taken during rallies held in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv before Russia's invasion of the pro-Western country."Many thanks to Ukraine for raising concer

  • Senior NCO convicted of sex crime will be allowed to retire at a lower rank

    Jeremy Zier, who had been chosen for promotion to chief master sergeant, will retire as a technical sergeant.

  • Senators seek to freeze Russian gold reserves

    A bipartisan group of senators offered legislation on Tuesday to freeze Russia's gold reserves, arguing the move would make it more difficult for Moscow to avoid the pain from international sanctions imposed over the country's invasion of Ukraine."The free world's sanctions are devastating Russia's economy - and as long as Putin continues his unprovoked and horrific invasion of Ukraine, we must keep up the pressure," Sen. Angus King (I-Maine)...

  • Biden bans Russian oil, warns of higher gas prices

    STORY: "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine.” In one of the most powerful and unprecedented moves yet to punish Russia - U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.But - Biden warned it will come at a cost for American drivers already suffering sticker shock at the pump."Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action is going to go up further."Shortly before Biden’s remarks, Britain said it would also phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022 - giving businesses time to find alternative sources of supply. Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “And we will employ every method that we can: diplomatic, humanitarian and economic, Mr Speaker, until Vladimir Putin has failed in this disastrous venture and Ukraine is free once more." Russia is the world's top exporter of more than 7 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products.Biden acknowledged that many other European partners, who are far more dependent on Russian oil, can’t follow the United States’ lead – though he said the U.S. ban came after close consultation with international partners. And – it has strong bipartisan support in Washington. Republican lawmakers – like Senator Marco Rubio - took to social media to welcome the decision and called for the administration to support more oil and gas production at home. Biden said sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies had already caused the Russian economy to "crater."And in yet another gut punch, Tuesday, energy giant Shell said it will stop buying oil from Russia and cut links to the country entirely...Joining rivals BP and Exxon Mobil, which have also announced plans to sell holdings in Russia and exit the country.Oil prices jumped Tuesday to nearly $130 a barrel. JP Morgan predicts oil could hit a record $185 a barrel by the end of 2022 if disruption to Russian exports lasts that long.

  • Should You Sell Your Home Before Retiring? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks

    Retirement comes with many important lifestyle changes. Since it can be difficult to decide if moving is the best option, homeowners may wish to consider Suze Orman's opinion when making the choice. On her blog, finance expert Suze Orman acknowledged that aging in place, or remaining in a current home, is a popular goal among people who are retired or who are planning on leaving the workforce soon.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Times' ridiculous reefer madness over high-potency pot

    Higher THC concentration in marijuana plants is a sought-after quality that cannot be compared to the dangers of hard liquor.

  • The South's Best Beach Towns

    When Southerners close their eyes and imagine the perfect beach town, there’s no shortage of inspiration. Get ready for seashell-hunting, long bike rides, Bushwackers, and baskets of fried shrimp. Here are the South’s Best Beach Towns.

  • China hacked at least six state governments in last year, cyber firm says

    China hacked at least six state governments in the U.S. in the past year, Mandiant, a private security firm, said in a report Tuesday.The hacking group, APT41, is believed to have worked with China to hack the six state governments, exploiting unknown vulnerabilities in the governments' systems, The Associated Press reported.One vulnerability that was present in 18 states' animal health management agencies was an unknown flawed commercial web...

  • Blimp flies high in Mexico City to decry femicide rate

    STORY: The 50-metre-long blimp, seen flying in the morning, read “10 femicides per day " and "No (victim) is forgotten”. A statement attributed to a group calling themselves Fuimos Todxs said that they demand justice for the families of the victims.“We protest with pain in the sky against the daily murders of women - simply because they are women - and we do it from above to be closer to our sisters,” the statement read.The action came a day before the march on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, where traditionally thousands of women take to the streets to demand equality and justice.