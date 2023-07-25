Waltham police looking to identify suspects as part of home vandalism investigation

Waltham police are looking to identify two people as part of an investigation into several random acts of vandalism to homes and vehicles.

According to police, the vandalism occurred in the neighborhood behind the skating rink on the evening of July 20.

There is also a third person traveling in the background with the two.

The group is described as two younger black females and one black male, police say.

If you have any information, Waltham police ask you to contact them at 781-314-3550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW