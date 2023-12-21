Waltham Police looking for suspect wanted in string of car break-ins

Waltham police are on alert after a string of car break-ins were reported.

Investigators say residents who live on Edwin Rd., Ellery Rd., Cleveland Rd., Clements Rd., and Livingston Ln., have all reported their cars being broken into.

A home security camera caught a person, they believe is responsible, attempting to break into their car overnight, police say.

Police are reminding residents to keep their doors locked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

