Waltham Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Police in Waltham are asking for some help to find a missing teenager.

Esvin Vazquez Cordova was last seen in the area of Hagar Street on Thursday evening, February 8.

Cordova is 15-years-old. Police describe him as a Hispanic male, who is 5′5″ tall, and weighs 170 lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Cordova is known to frequent the Gardencrest area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3607.

Missing Juvenile: Esvin Vazquez Cordova, 15 years old. Last seen in the area of Hagar Street on the evening of February... Posted by Waltham MA Police Department on Friday, February 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW