Waltham's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Lowers To 17%, Cases Slowing

WALTHAM, MA — Waltham's positive COVID-19 test rate is now at 17.4 percent, a 1.6 percent decrease since last week, according to the latest municipal-level data released by the Department of Public Health Thursday.

This week, the City of Waltham reported a two-week case count of 2,123 compared to last week's case count of 2,156, a sign that local cases are tapering off. Also over the past week, Waltham was adding 228.2 new cases per day per 100,000 people. That's lower than the 231.8 cases per 100,000 in Waltham measured on Jan. 14.

On Thursday afternoon, the state Department of Public Health reported 14,384 new coronavirus cases statewide and 86 new deaths. The 7-day average case count fell below 10,000 for the first time in 2022 and the daily hospitalization count has gradually declined from a peak on Jan. 14

The latest vaccine report shows the number of residents who are fully vaccinated has risen to 5.17 million. Just over 70 percent are fully vaccinated in Waltham, and over 80 percent are partially vaccinated.

The state releases town-by-town testing data every Thursday, including the number of people tested, the testing rate, the positive test rate, cases and infection rates.

This article originally appeared on the Waltham Patch