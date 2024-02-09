Walton Co. man sentenced to 50 years in prison following high-speed chase and shootout

WALTON COUNTY — A man who led law enforcement officials in a high-speed pursuit through Okaloosa and Walton counties, with the episode ending in a shootout, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Dallas Francis, 35, was sentenced to 50 years in the Florida Department of Corrections on Feb. 7 with a 20-year minimum sentence for attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement office, grand theft and fleeing and eluding.

The incident in question started on June 17, 2022, at a Circle K in Miramar Beach. During the incident, Francis was seen on video holding a store clerk named Mary Yard at gunpoint.

After naming Francis as a suspect, investigators attempted a traffic stop, which began a pursuit in Argyle and proceeded to Holmes County, where Francis and Yard made their way west along I-10 before ending at mile marker 53 in Okaloosa County.

According to a Northwest Florida Daily News article written in 2022, Yard and Francis lived at the same address and conspired to rob the gas station of $34,000. During the chase, Yard was driving while Francis was seen firing his gun at law enforcement officers and throwing cash from the window.

Law enforcement officials reported no injuries, while Francis was hit twice and transported to HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital.

Both Yard and Francis were then taken into custody and booked in the Okaloosa County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Man who went on a three-county chase sentenced to 50 years in prison