Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child

A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said.

Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard.

The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hazzard has been charged with cruelty to children, according to police.

Channel 2 has reached out to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for Hazzard’s mugshot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Strong Roots Academy’s website says it welcomes children from 6 weeks old to pre-K.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: