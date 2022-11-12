Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said.
Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard.
The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Hazzard has been charged with cruelty to children, according to police.
Channel 2 has reached out to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for Hazzard’s mugshot.
Strong Roots Academy’s website says it welcomes children from 6 weeks old to pre-K.
