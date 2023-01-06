Walton County detention deputy charged with stealing $150 from inmate

Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested Detention Deputy Jordan Tyler Rogers after an investigation revealed he stole money from an inmate at the Walton County Jail.

A Walton County Detention Deputy has been terminated and was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office opened an investigation on Dec. 16 into the actions of Jordan Tyler Rogers, 37, while he was working as a deputy at the Walton County Jail.

Rogers was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Hours of video were reviewed from the facility, and audits were conducted regarding the inmate’s property. During the investigation, multiple discrepancies were discovered.

20-year-old homicideOkaloosa Sheriff's Office investigators' efforts lead to arrest in 2002 killing of child

Mysterious shooting?Sheriff's deputies investigating shots fired find blood, no victim

A big stepFort Walton Beach Police Department earns state accreditation

After refusing a polygraph, Rogers later confessed during an interview to stealing $150 from the victim while he was being booked into jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

Rogers is charged with petty theft and official misconduct. He was booked into the Walton County Jail on Wednesday evening.

Rogers was hired in August 2021 and previously worked for the Department of Corrections for 16 years, according to the Sheriff's Office.

“We must hold ourselves – as public servants – to the highest standard,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “We must act when the oath we swore to uphold is betrayed by one of our own. We owe it to the people we serve and those who perform this job honorable and honestly to be transparent about this incident.”

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Walton County SO arrests detention deputy for stealing money from inmate