Walton County motorcyclist after collision with pickup truck in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH − A Walton County motorcyclist is dead after a Friday crash on Panama City Beach.

According to a news release from the Panama City Beach Police Department, the incident occurred about 4:40 p.m. along Panama City Beach Parkway near Richard Jackson Boulevard. The victim was 19-year-old Steven Collins of Walton County.

"A preliminary investigation reveals that a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on PCB Parkway in the area of Home Depot, while a 20134 Ford F-150 was traveling east on the Parkway," the release reads. "The truck attempted to cross the westbound lane into the Home Depot parking lot and was struck by the motorcyclist, who was ejected from the bike."

Collins suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was treated by Bay County EMS, then taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Arrest: 'Worst type of case': Panama City Beach police charge Alabama man with human trafficking

No one else was injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Beach Police's Traffic Homicide Unit. Alcohol is not thought to have been a contributing factor.

More information on the crash will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Walton County motorcyclist fatally injured in Panama City Beach crash